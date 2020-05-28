New to stangnet fixing up 92' LX 2.3L

Hello new to stangnet. I recently inherited my grandpa's 92 lx 2.3l hatchback. It ended up sitting for 8 years before It fell into my hands.

Things I know about the car:

1: grandpa was 1st owner

2: transmission has been rebuilt several times (2 i think, could be wrong)

3: car has been driven 400k

4: Body is in fantastic shape

5: Headlight housings are broken and cracked(already ordered new ones)

6: Interior is near mint (passanger mirror hole cover and door handle bezel are cracked)

7: car has new brakes and rotors(they were seized when i got it



Essentially looking for help and advise as I fix it up.

Didnt know where this thead should go because its mainly just my hello and overview of my car.