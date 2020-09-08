New to StangNet I think

Son and i built a 1965 coupe in 2011 when he was in high school.



Has a C4 and a 302 block from a 69. I just bought a T5 from 1994 Mustang GT hoping to put in this car.



Will be researching and needing some parts to convert to the manual tranny. And lots of questions like...



Will the bellhousing mount right on to the old 302 block? adapter plate? etc...



Thanks