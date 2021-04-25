New to stangnet; Restoring '86 LX Hatchback; question about wiring

ar3291k

New Member
Apr 25, 2021
Hello all,

I'm Aaron, from northwest Oregon, good to be here! I've driven an 03 stang for the last year and recently bought an 86 LX Hatchback that sat in a driveway for years. I'm restoring it.

I'm trying to put the battery in the trunk. I've read around about this and I've come to the conclusion that the best way to do this is with just one positive wire going the length of the car, and some sort of solenoid setup in the back which allows that long wire to only be live/hot when the car is starting. However electrical is not my area of expertise and the most I've done is solder some new pigtail connectors onto my 03's fuel injectors. I can't find a clear guide on how I need to set up the battery to ensure that it is only hot when starting. Does anyone know of a good write-up, or have a moment to explain it to me?

Thanks!
 

KRUISR

KRUISR

Well-Known Member
Apr 16, 2015
607
206
63
50
Are you restoring or making a race car?

Power would need to be connected in start and run position, otherwise how does anything electrical operate and how do you charge the battery.
 
