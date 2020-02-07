New to stangnet.

Three years ago the wife and I were looking for a convertible. Located [Ebay] and bought a 1994 Ford Cobra Indy 500 packaged car with 3700 miles on it, had the car shipped from WV to Fl. The car was in original condition, decals not installed and in a box. Tires had to be replaced, eventually same for the fuel pump. Kept the car for a year, nice ride but not nearly enough get up and go. Found a 2004 Roush 380R Mustang convertible with 22k miles on it on the west coast of Fl., the 1994 and some cash put the car in my garage. The Roush is the last made of four in the color, convertible combination. I've found the shifting of gears to be "notchy", a common complaint it seems for Tr3650 tranny's. I swapped out the Roush short throw shifter to a MGW, some improvement. The issue now is the supercharger drive pulley, the rubber bushing are gone allowing play. I have spoke with Roush, the pulley, part # G1ZE-6M312-AA, no longer available with NO substitute. Needless to say I am not pleased with Roush, I thought I had found a pulley on line only to order, pay for it and a day later have the order canceled as no longer available from the manufacturer, Roush. Not sure at this time how this will work out, car can't be driven as it is, I imagine there are others out there that have had this issued may be able to help as I will do if and when I find a resolution.