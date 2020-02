I own a 1988 LX 4 cylinder converted to 5.0l AOD. I also own a 1968 coupe, front disk, power steering, A/C and 4 speed. I have owned the 88 since 2009 and have been converting slowly since 2011. I have owned and driven the 68 since 09. Love both cars. The 68 is now being freshened up so I can enjoy for many more years.