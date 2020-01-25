New to the forum and need advice on getting a 5.0 started after sitting for about 3 years

Alright, so this isn't exactly a foxbody as you will see, it's actually an Austin Healey replica. However it does have the 5.0 out of I believe a foxbody from between 1984-1986. I say this as I found it with the Holley 4 barrel that was OEM for those years. As the title says, it hasn't run for about 3 years, maybe a couple more.
597792-e902a98985debe61b5d89216b076c3a4.jpg
597794-62331afac1ded26259fcc6eae5ccf361.jpg
597795-2567b6903a5f62dbfc0a82217bcaf83f.jpg

I know some of the basic things I need to do such as:
- change all of the fluids out
- check the distributor
- check the spark plugs
- check other stuff
- put about a tablespoon of marvel mystery oil into the spark plug holes

I have attempted a start, it does crank, but will not start.

Any tips pertaining particularly to this engine or in general? Should I rebuild the carb?

Also, according to previous owner, the reason he put the car away was due to it randomly shutting off while driving, even though it would run smooth. Could this pertain to the engine itself? Or is it more likely to be something with wiring since it is a replica and I don't know too much beyond that.
 

Attachments

