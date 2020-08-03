New to the Forum and searching for suggestions

We got a '95 Cobra in a trade opportunity this weekend. It had been sitting for over 5 years but it does start and run but the tach is not working. We trailered it home and I was really focused on getting it on and off the trailer without drama but I thought (not sure) the tach was working when we first started it. I was hoping someone may know a test point to see if voltage is present for the tach. It needs many other things but the tach is one I am not sure where to look first. Thanks
 

