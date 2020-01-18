New to the forum...just bought my first fox body

Just stopping in to say hello, I am new to the forum and new to the mustang game. I am very excited to start work on my car and hopefully contribute to the forum here as well. I am new to the mustang world however, I am not new to working on cars I have a few and have had several over the course of my life. I am in the central Georgia area and own a shop that does general automotive repair. I just picked up a 1993 survivor LX about 6 hours ago that is bone stock aside from someone the original and only owner switching out the manual transmission for an automatic. I am considering changing it back to manual eventually, but I need to get it whipped back into shape first. The car has been sitting for approximately 4 years and all of this sitting was done in the weather. The sunroof on this car is leaking as well as the hatch area, those are the first orders of business and obviously a tune up etc. I am considering a 5 lug conversion, some cobra R wheels, and it is desperate need of paint. Hoping to move pretty quickly and hoping to find some components or at least some information on some reputable suppliers for replacement parts here. If anyone has any suggestions I am all ears. Hello to everyone looking forward to my time here and looking forward to my new fox body!