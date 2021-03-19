New to the forum looking

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
30,125
11,681
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Revtastic said:
Wait it’s not like auto zone lol
Click to expand...
We had a guy... Rehabilitated car thief. :chin
Gave him a job and paid him money and he'd never show up. We'd go look for him and find him in the cookie isle at the 7-11 next door.

To make a long story short: We just started paying him in cookies. He shows up every day now (we can't get rid of him actually) but he still doesn't work the parts counter. :nonono:

He just roams around the hallways eating cookies. :shrug:

If you happen to come across him. Just know that he belongs here. Whenever he gets locked out, the cops end up being called. :nono:

:SN:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Singh71
New member building 68 FB
Replies
2
Views
138
The Welcome Wagon
Singh71
Singh71
TripleYellow
88GT in North Carolina
Replies
8
Views
294
The Welcome Wagon
arnie93lx
arnie93lx
Y
Brand new member here!
Replies
2
Views
102
The Welcome Wagon
Yfz450racer13
Y
M
New Member Maryland 90 lx
Replies
2
Views
279
The Welcome Wagon
caliber92
caliber92
F
New to the Forum - 1989 GT
Replies
6
Views
384
The Welcome Wagon
jdaj
J
Top Bottom