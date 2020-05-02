New to the Forum, new s197 owner from So-Co

Originally from Chicago, currently staying in southern Colorado.. First time mustang owner, I love my 45th Anniversary glass roof, Vapor silver 5-speed GT.. Brembo brakes, Ford racing Tokico adjustable shocks/struts, Ford Performance handling package, Ford performance 3:73 gears, Ford Racing CAI/ProCal 2 tuner and straight pipes.. Currently leaking oil from an unknown location so into the stealership she goes.