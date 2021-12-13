New to the forum - new to mustangs

Hey all - I'm new to the forum for the same reason I imagine a lot of people come...I need help. I'll post about that elsewhere, but thought I'd at least introduce myself as well.

I'm new to mustangs, relatively mechanically adept with quite a few other projects under my belt. Married with a few little girls and love outdoor activities. A while back, I bought a 1991 Mustang GT Convertible for my wife and now I need help with it (because of stuff I did to it, probably...).

Anyway, here's the car as it was when I bought it and how it's been sitting since:
 

Welcome to stangnet
now what could go wrong with a 30 year old car????
Get on over to the fox forums and tell us what you've done and what the problem(s) are and the members will tell you it probably just needs a turbo :jester: and help you spend your money wisely. :nice:
 
