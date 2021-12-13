New to the forum - new to mustangs

Hey all - I'm new to the forum for the same reason I imagine a lot of people come...I need help. I'll post about that elsewhere, but thought I'd at least introduce myself as well.



I'm new to mustangs, relatively mechanically adept with quite a few other projects under my belt. Married with a few little girls and love outdoor activities. A while back, I bought a 1991 Mustang GT Convertible for my wife and now I need help with it (because of stuff I did to it, probably...).



Anyway, here's the car as it was when I bought it and how it's been sitting since: