New to the forum

I just bought an 02 GT but haven’t even picked it up yet. Clean car, auto with what I’m being told is a Salem donor motor. The previous owner swapped in a Whipple because the Salween SC was ‘making noise”. I started wrenching in 1983. Dealerships from 85-93. Private shop 91-2016. I have access to a shop and Plan on doing some mods.Need to start by identifying what I have as far as motor , injectors , maf, pump etc. Ultimately want headers, h-pipe cat back. 5star tune cold air and maybe a little more boost. Supposedly 7lbs now. Thank you in advance for being patient with my questions.

Tom