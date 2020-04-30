New to the Forum

E

ebitt

New Member
Apr 30, 2020
1
0
1
48
South New Jersey
Hello-
New to the forum, but not to Mustangs or Fords. I have worked on older project cars for years and spent 13 years spinning wrenches as a Ford tech- albeit it left that profession 15 years ago. I picked up a cherry (and slow) 2003 GT Premium convertible about 6 months ago with 36K original. Starting to work on mild mods for a little extra fun and could use some advice here and there. Being a warranty mule for all those years, I am pretty proficient in diag and testing STOCK issues, but am a little out of my league with modding.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Hello everyone new to mustang forums The Welcome Wagon 2
R New to forum The Welcome Wagon 1
F New to this forum The Welcome Wagon 3
2 New to Stangnet forum The Welcome Wagon 1
clutch47 New to this forum The Welcome Wagon 3
Similar threads
Hello everyone new to mustang forums
New to forum
New to this forum
New to Stangnet forum
New to this forum
Top Bottom