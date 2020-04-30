Hello-

New to the forum, but not to Mustangs or Fords. I have worked on older project cars for years and spent 13 years spinning wrenches as a Ford tech- albeit it left that profession 15 years ago. I picked up a cherry (and slow) 2003 GT Premium convertible about 6 months ago with 36K original. Starting to work on mild mods for a little extra fun and could use some advice here and there. Being a warranty mule for all those years, I am pretty proficient in diag and testing STOCK issues, but am a little out of my league with modding.