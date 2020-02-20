new to the fox life

hello all, recently i acquired an 88 gt vert. KNOWN mods knowing it sad for some time in their shed. is alum. driveshaft, 3.73 gears, short shifter, upgraded clutch, repainted at some point, below is how it sat when i came to pick it up, second is cleaned up the next day. replaced the steering wheel did all the fluids, did a harmonic balancer (why she let it sit in first place) have a whine in the diff which i am going to figure out when warm again. im skipping a lot of details but happy to be here! lets talk some foxbody