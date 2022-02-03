New to the foxbody world, stoked to be here

H

hawaii93fox

New Member
Jan 28, 2022
1
0
1
42
Hawaii
aloha, new foxbody guy here in Hawaii. psyched to be a part of StangNet and the community at large. bought a 93 LX as a project car for me and my son, lots of fun and the project list is getting longer and longer. so far we have trick flow top end kit, BBK headers and Borla exhaust, March ram air, BBK 70mm throttle body, 24lb injectors, calibrated mass air, aluminum driveshaft... and biggest project so far is we painted it in our garage!
hawaii93fox.JPG
 

