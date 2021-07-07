New to the Game - 1996 Mustang

Hi all, I am new to the forum and classic autos.
I am considering purchasing a '66 Mustang in my area. Looked at the car today. Looked pretty free of rust except around the battery area. Drove it too. Guess the power steering and brakes are not the norm either. Here are some pictures. I was not able to find a data plate on the vehicle just the stamped VIN on the driverside fender under the hood. Is this normal for classics? Overall it seemed in good condition just a few cosmetic items inside and the front end.
 

There was some leaks underneath too, but I chalk that up to being old. I saw fluid around where the engine and transmission come together.
 

Thank you for the feedback
Should I be concerned about the only VIN I found was stamped on the driver-side fender under the hood? No door tag/data tag.
Decoding matched the components of the vehicle in I looked at.
 
