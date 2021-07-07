New to the Game - 1996 Mustang

Hi all, I am new to the forum and classic autos.

I am considering purchasing a '66 Mustang in my area. Looked at the car today. Looked pretty free of rust except around the battery area. Drove it too. Guess the power steering and brakes are not the norm either. Here are some pictures. I was not able to find a data plate on the vehicle just the stamped VIN on the driverside fender under the hood. Is this normal for classics? Overall it seemed in good condition just a few cosmetic items inside and the front end.