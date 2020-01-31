New to the group, 64 1/2 Mustang owner

S

sixfourstang

New Member
Jan 31, 2020
1
0
0
33
Lansing, MI
Hey Everyone

I have a 1964 and a half Mustang. It currently has the 170ci straight 6 and I am looking to bring it up to a 302. Looking for any advice as to what needs to be done as far as proper engine mounts and what conversion kits are good to convert from a 4 lug to 5 lug and disk breaks. I will be searching the forum for further info as well but if anyone could point me in a good direction that would be greatly appreciated. I am new to forums and looking forward to figuring out more about the Mustang community.
Thanks,
Steve
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
SterlingGreyGT South West San Antonio Mustang Groups Regional Forums and Event Information 0
Cervini's Auto Designs 05-2011 Mustang Cervini's Tail Lamp Conversion Group Buy!!! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
9 Any mustang Groups around the Emarald Coast Regional Forums and Event Information 2
mrbeer99 New Group in Facebook - Ottawa Mustang Owners Regional Forums and Event Information 2
jerry S Anyone with a Year One instrument panel for a 1969-70 Mustang up for a group purchase Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
Similar threads
South West San Antonio Mustang Groups
05-2011 Mustang Cervini's Tail Lamp Conversion Group Buy!!!
Any mustang Groups around the Emarald Coast
New Group in Facebook - Ottawa Mustang Owners
Anyone with a Year One instrument panel for a 1969-70 Mustang up for a group purchase
Top Bottom