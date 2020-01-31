New to the group, 64 1/2 Mustang owner

Hey Everyone



I have a 1964 and a half Mustang. It currently has the 170ci straight 6 and I am looking to bring it up to a 302. Looking for any advice as to what needs to be done as far as proper engine mounts and what conversion kits are good to convert from a 4 lug to 5 lug and disk breaks. I will be searching the forum for further info as well but if anyone could point me in a good direction that would be greatly appreciated. I am new to forums and looking forward to figuring out more about the Mustang community.

Thanks,

Steve