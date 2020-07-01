New to the Mustang game

Hello everyone! I'm new to the Mustang game with having purchased an 87 GT hatch. I have always loved this style since I was a kid, and now I own one. Luckily, this car is a survivor. The previous owner started restoring it and was very detailed oriented with doing so. The entire interior is brand new. Just about everything you can think of is new on this car, and thankfully, not a spot of rust on it at all. I have been rebuilding the motor and trans in it, with all new seals, paint, and bushings. I'm getting ready to put it all back together as soon as my new fly wheel bolts get here. Hopefully I don't get annoying on the forums from asking questions, because I'm learning as I go, lol.
 

