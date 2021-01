I just purchased a 76 cobra 2. I have a couple of options for the motor I am going to use. Just looking for opinions on which route to go. Motors I already have on hand. 1) 98 32 valve out of a mark 8 2) 98 explorer 5.0 with the gt40p heads 3) 94 5.8 out of a full size bronco 4) late 60 289 out of a mustang 5) last but not least a 2005 4.6 3 valve out of a got mustang. This is where I am starting