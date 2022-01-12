New to this forum 18 yrs old trynna learn

recently turned 18 last December with a 92 foxbody bought it in cash at 17 no help from my parents kinda proud of that. I was told this is the best place to learn about my car
 

KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
1,029
399
103
51
Congrats on the purchase and doing it yourself. My first car (back in the day) was a 1971 Ford LTD Convertible. Great place to learn on a foxbody. Start by getting either the factory service manuals for your year and model or if that is not available I recommend the Chiltons manual (I have both the Chiltons and Haynes and prefer the Chiltions). How to do many repairs will be covered there. Take you time, you will make mistakes, don't worry, it can be fixed (trust me I have done many).

Back when I was 24 I had an 83 hatch that I gutted the interior and swapped in an interior from a wrecked 89 I had using only the wiring diagrams in the Chiltons manual. It took me 1 week to carefully gut two cars and 1 week to put one back together splicing the connectors needed to make everything work.

Congrats again and let us know if you have questions. The only dumb question is the one not asked. We have all been there. We learned through mistakes too.
 
