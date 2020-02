Hi ya'll. Wifey has a '72 Mustang convertible-302/C4, and I have other FoMoCo vehicles. a '69 Mercury Montego-393 4Vcc Cleveland and an '86 Crown Vic-stock lopo for now. I belong to other forums, and I've been lurking here for a while trying to learn about Speed Density EFI among other things. There sure are some gorgeous cars on here.. Thanks for having me.