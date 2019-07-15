New trick flow top end

M

marxpreston11

Member
Jul 15, 2019
16
1
13
19
Wichita Kansas
Hello, new to this! Ok so Im going to jump to it. I have a 93 mustang triple white, so im going to start with my mods i had before the top end. BBK fuel pump not sure on name but its to match the maf and 30lb injectors. I had a bama tune but took it out because it wasnt calibrated for those injectors. The car ran great had a cold air intake never had a problem. The i got the top end kit. (i didnt do the instal wishing i had at this point) i took it to a shop to get the top end installed. After the instal you will never guess. It runs like complete :poo:. I got a new tuned specified for all the mods i had done from bama. Installed and still runs like :poo:. The problem im having is, hard to start, when started rough idle, given a little gas intake backfire so i believe, major lose of power, smells rich but dont have an AFR to prove so. timing is set to 10* put a new fuel pressure regulator on. aftermarket BBK. New headers. Im just stuck cant figure it out. if anyone cal help please it would be greatly appreciated! Thanks - Preston Marx
 

  • Sponsors(?)


John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

5 Year Member
Jun 28, 2013
2,576
1,028
174
55
Maryland
Sounds simple to mention this but did you check and double check the firing order? Popping out the intake sounds like gas is igniting when an intake valve is open.
 
M

marxpreston11

Member
Jul 15, 2019
16
1
13
19
Wichita Kansas
John Dirks Jr said:
Sounds simple to mention this but did you check and double check the firing order? Popping out the intake sounds like gas is igniting when an intake valve is open.
Click to expand...
yea pulled all plugs 3 times just to resassure myself they are correct. I was thinking maybe buying a new distibutor cap/ i guess i could check to see if cam is 180* off buy, pull cap and checking rotor at top dead center? Thanks! Im going to go look again
 
M

marxpreston11

Member
Jul 15, 2019
16
1
13
19
Wichita Kansas
John Dirks Jr said:
Sounds simple to mention this but did you check and double check the firing order? Popping out the intake sounds like gas is igniting when an intake valve is open.
Click to expand...
ok so after alot of cursing, plugs are good. the car actually runs better when the timing is fully retarded. so either the guy has a 10* stretch in timing chain or idk. because i have all new fuel system. pump regulator injectors all the above, not the filter though. but what are the chance of a filter cause that bad of lean issue. no vacuum leak that i know of, tested with my vape :) it still runs like poop at -10* timing shoot its proballl more than that. hoping for a stretch
 
skiwesser11

skiwesser11

Active Member
Jun 19, 2012
259
24
39
48
Rock Hill, South Carolina
www.sonnysdutchmill.com
Sounds like MAF to me, I had similar problem, are meter and/or injectors new? Pro M accidentally sent me a meter for 42’s instead of 24’s..was also changing cam and intake, new headers at same time .. it ran a little at first but got worse until I tried stock meter and located problem.
Mr. Trotter quickly made it right and runs like a dream... just my experience
 
Boostedpimp

Boostedpimp

10 Year Member
May 8, 2003
871
243
74
NJ
I've had multiple cars with tfs top end on them.. They all needed more base timing in the range of 14-16 degrees in order to idle and run right. Also, if your running factory ring and pinon gears the low end will be somewhat sluggish. Not that you should need to have the car tuned to drive it, I've had a few without ever tuning them for years with great results but In regards to tuning if you should ever have it tuned, the tuner will need to look at TOTAL timing. TFS head has a very efficient chamber, it usually makes the best power somewhere in the 30-32 degree range @ 3000-3200 rpm
 
2000xp8

2000xp8

SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
6,653
888
194
NJ
You are over injectored, that probably isn't helping.
You don't need a tune and i'd suspect if this chip wasn't programmed on a dyno.
A trick flow top end can sometimes squeak by with 19's and a stock meter (not that I would suggest it, but I've seen it be fine).
If that were my car, i'd be running 24's, an 80mm pro m for 24's and pull the chip.
 
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
1,421
1,658
174
Mililani, Hawaii
When I did my friends the initial setup was is with 19 lbs. and a stock meter. We then changed over to 24s and a bigger maf when my friend found a little more cash. It ran fine on the 19s.
 
M

marxpreston11

Member
Jul 15, 2019
16
1
13
19
Wichita Kansas
Dan02gt said:
I'm going to suspect you have a massive vacuum leak somewhere. Possibly between the lower intake and the heads.
Click to expand...
pretty sad its been this long and I still dont have the car running. I bought another fox. I have checked for a leak with carb cleaner and brake clean, nothing. cant even get the damn thing to start, i am almost giving up on it.
 
Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
15 Year Member
Apr 14, 2003
746
383
83
53
Cuba, AL
Lots of things make a car run like crap. Less things make a car not start at all. You need to make a short list of the few things that are most likely the problem and test each one till you find it. I know you've been working on it a while and are frustrated. If it started like you said and ran bad then it had the ability to start after the mods. Several people have given you the obvious suggestion of getting the shop that did all the work to fix the problem and you haven't responded to that unless I missed it....makes me wonder why? When a car leaves the shop it should leave running if that's what you paid for. Curious to know why/how you took delivery of it without it running and being driveable? Did you tow it home?
Answer those please then let's start on the list. If the folks here can't help you get it going then nobody can.
 
  • Agree
Reactions: General karthief
M

marxpreston11

Member
Jul 15, 2019
16
1
13
19
Wichita Kansas
Wayne Waldrep said:
Lots of things make a car run like crap. Less things make a car not start at all. You need to make a short list of the few things that are most likely the problem and test each one till you find it. I know you've been working on it a while and are frustrated. If it started like you said and ran bad then it had the ability to start after the mods. Several people have given you the obvious suggestion of getting the shop that did all the work to fix the problem and you haven't responded to that unless I missed it....makes me wonder why? When a car leaves the shop it should leave running if that's what you paid for. Curious to know why/how you took delivery of it without it running and being driveable? Did you tow it home?
Answer those please then let's start on the list. If the folks here can't help you get it going then nobody can.
Click to expand...
It's a long story with the shop, we took it to them 4 times, they charged us 3 grand to get it fixed and blamed it on the "tune". Filed a dispute then they said they would fix it again and I have never heard from them. If I go in the store they tell me to leave. They did get there money back
 
M

marxpreston11

Member
Jul 15, 2019
16
1
13
19
Wichita Kansas
Wayne Waldrep said:
Lots of things make a car run like crap. Less things make a car not start at all. You need to make a short list of the few things that are most likely the problem and test each one till you find it. I know you've been working on it a while and are frustrated. If it started like you said and ran bad then it had the ability to start after the mods. Several people have given you the obvious suggestion of getting the shop that did all the work to fix the problem and you haven't responded to that unless I missed it....makes me wonder why? When a car leaves the shop it should leave running if that's what you paid for. Curious to know why/how you took delivery of it without it running and being driveable? Did you tow it home?
Answer those please then let's start on the list. If the folks here can't help you get it going then nobody can.
Click to expand...
Also yes I did tow it home all 4 times.... on top of this they also put a huge dent in my hood. We have tried taking them to court. They claim I had exchanged they're free labor for my hood to not be fixed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
N Engine Top End Opinions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Mstng93SSP Fox Trick Flow Top End Kit 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
P SOLD Trick Flow Twisted Wedge 360hp Top End Kit Engine and Power Adder 1
J Installed Trick Flow Top End, Car Wont Start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
J Anderson 6200 Top End Or Trick Flow 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
Similar threads
Engine Top End Opinions
Fox Trick Flow Top End Kit
SOLD Trick Flow Twisted Wedge 360hp Top End Kit
Installed Trick Flow Top End, Car Wont Start
Anderson 6200 Top End Or Trick Flow
Top Bottom