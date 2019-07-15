New trick flow top end

Hello, new to this! Ok so Im going to jump to it. I have a 93 mustang triple white, so im going to start with my mods i had before the top end. BBK fuel pump not sure on name but its to match the maf and 30lb injectors. I had a bama tune but took it out because it wasnt calibrated for those injectors. The car ran great had a cold air intake never had a problem. The i got the top end kit. (i didnt do the instal wishing i had at this point) i took it to a shop to get the top end installed. After the instal you will never guess. It runs like complete. I got a new tuned specified for all the mods i had done from bama. Installed and still runs like. The problem im having is, hard to start, when started rough idle, given a little gas intake backfire so i believe, major lose of power, smells rich but dont have an AFR to prove so. timing is set to 10* put a new fuel pressure regulator on. aftermarket BBK. New headers. Im just stuck cant figure it out. if anyone cal help please it would be greatly appreciated! Thanks - Preston Marx