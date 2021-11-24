New Upgrades and cooling issues

pavlos413

pavlos413

Member
Jul 26, 2021
6
6
13
34
Kansas
So I just did a major job on the car...I did the Edelbrock high flow water pump, timing chain, harmonic balancer, underdrive pulleys, radiator, hoses, painted the fan shroud and water pump/power steering bracket, thermostat housing. I changed the engine temp sensor and the engine coolant sensor too. No coolant is leaking anywhere that I can see. Now the car is running too hot and I'm wondering if it's the pulleys, engine is basically stock, timing bumped up to 12 degrees. I tried to Burp it once, I'm going to try and burp it again to see if this helps. I was hoping not to have this issue after such major work.
 

Attachments

  • 20211122_220642.jpg
    20211122_220642.jpg
    228.5 KB · Views: 4
  • 20211122_221113.jpg
    20211122_221113.jpg
    455 KB · Views: 4
  • 20211122_221217.jpg
    20211122_221217.jpg
    468.1 KB · Views: 4
  • Mustang Lakin Car Show.jpg
    Mustang Lakin Car Show.jpg
    588.9 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Creomod
What does the diffent keyways on timming chain do?
Replies
25
Views
553
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
C
Help cooling issues urgent!
Replies
17
Views
740
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
A
Engine Mustang cooling and temps
Replies
8
Views
506
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2000xp8
2000xp8
91GTstroked
Engine Help with coolant leak.
Replies
17
Views
660
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
3
Engine running warm/hot...stumped
Replies
12
Views
349
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2000xp8
2000xp8
Top Bottom