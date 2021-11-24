New Upgrades and cooling issues

So I just did a major job on the car...I did the Edelbrock high flow water pump, timing chain, harmonic balancer, underdrive pulleys, radiator, hoses, painted the fan shroud and water pump/power steering bracket, thermostat housing. I changed the engine temp sensor and the engine coolant sensor too. No coolant is leaking anywhere that I can see. Now the car is running too hot and I'm wondering if it's the pulleys, engine is basically stock, timing bumped up to 12 degrees. I tried to Burp it once, I'm going to try and burp it again to see if this helps. I was hoping not to have this issue after such major work.