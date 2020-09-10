New vortech setup.

Foxbodyguy49
Jul 30, 2019
- 54
- 9
- 18
- 29
so ive gone from the old powerdyne to a vortech V2 setup. Would just like some input on my tune as the car is running good just having some slight surging on startup and when clutching in it seems to drop below target a bit. Also i know my 30lb injectors are maxed out so i will be putting in some 60s when i get them any advise on a good brand? ive heard dekas are good
