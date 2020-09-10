New vortech setup.

Foxbodyguy49

Foxbodyguy49

Member
Jul 30, 2019
54
9
18
29
Longisland
so ive gone from the old powerdyne to a vortech V2 setup. Would just like some input on my tune as the car is running good just having some slight surging on startup and when clutching in it seems to drop below target a bit. Also i know my 30lb injectors are maxed out so i will be putting in some 60s when i get them any advise on a good brand? ive heard dekas are good
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
toxzzic1 SOLD 96-04 Vortech Maxflow Aftercooler Setup Engine and Power Adder Parts 2
S Expired 87-93 Ford Mustang Vortech Ysi Setup Engine and Power Adder 1
musclemustangcb SOLD 96-04 2v Intercooled Vortech Setup Includes Power Pipe/b.o.v/mafs Flange....etc Engine and Power Adder Parts 5
musclemustangcb Adding Nitrous To A Vortech Setup. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
InMyPrimeSVT Engine Would I Benefit From A Tfs Stage 1 Cam On My Vortech Setup? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
musclemustangcb anyone running a vortech v2?? any pics of ur setup SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
S&B SOLD Polished Vortech V-7 YSI setup Engine and Power Adder 11
Undisputed HEY EVERYONE, WHAT DID YOUR TUNERS SET YOUR REV-LIMITERS W/ VORTECH V3 HO SETUPS?! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
stangnutlx vortech setups--- lets see those by pass valves 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
gcomfx.com Pulley alignment woes with Vortech setup. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 58
M Vortech Front Mount intercooler setup 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
S Pulley Misalignment Help Needed - Vortech S-Trim Setup? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
Hink Friend with Vortech, Question about setup. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
BlueOvalStangGT Vortech Users, got any close up pics of their A/C setup? Try #2 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
mustang92man Need setup advice for belt with FR A/C delete and Vortech Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
red ink Vortech Owners...Pictures of Maf setup please 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
S 10 Rib Setup For Vortech? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
AUBURN1111 Fox 8" vs 6.87" crank pulley for Vortech V1-S trim 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
P Forced Induction Vortech Tuner in Atlanta Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
JimmyJamTheHamSlam Part Suggestions 1996 / 1998 4.6L DOHC Mashup Engine Rebuild SVT Tech Forum 1
Cammandobrando 97 cobra magnaflow street series 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
93notchback347! What spark plugs do I use with canfield heads and vortech v1 blower Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
A How should I go about getting to 600hp? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
A Wrench Light Mustang GT 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
P SOLD PAXTON NOVI 2000 SUPERCHARGER KIT WITH 10 RIB RENEGADE BRACKET & ANDERSON POWER PIPE / FILTER Engine and Power Adder 7
P For Sale PAXTON NOVI 2000 SUPERCHARGER KIT WITH 10 RIB RENEGADE BRACKET & ANDERSON POWER PIPE / FILTER Engine and Power Adder 0
BNF861 Vortech Underdriven Crank Pulley Belt Size 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
TexasFireman Forced Induction Crank Trigger Clearance Issues Vortech Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
kamikaze5.0 V-1 Supercharger Belt Questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
T Forced Induction Vortech Pulley Question (Long Read) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
94Vortechcobra Connecting Wideband to Megasquirt PNP2 Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
Ragtop50 Forced Induction Vortech V3 Si vs V1 Ti Supercharger Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Ragtop50 Forced Induction Duplicated Thread - Delete Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
B 93 cobra with Vortech supercharger correct fuel pressure 42 PSI?? Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
A NEED HELP: Belt Slip w/ AC on Newly Vortech S/C 4.6L 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
darryl paarman Fox Vortech V3 SCI - MAF not hooked up 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
Foot Hill Vortech air inlet through shock tower and fender 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 11
S Brand New 4.6 2V Vortech V3 SC. Running hot SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
B 93 Cobra 47k miles Vortech supercharged 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
91mustanglxcoupe 89 Mustang MS3 gold box tuner studio idle control and injector dead time Digital Self-tuning Forum 15
C vortech cobra what to do next???? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
90GTFIVO Forced Induction Recommended harmonic balancer for Vortech SC Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
screamin gt For Sale 1999 Vortech Supercharged Mustang GT SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
S Forced Induction 93 Cobra Vortech Injectors... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
John Dirks Jr vortech intake pipe 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
V 2010 vortech supercharger mass air flow sensor showing code p0102 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
KZGUNS Question about belt routing with a Vortech V-3 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
P For Sale 2001 mustang GT 4.6 with v2 Vortech Engine and Power Adder 0
Fox5-0 For Sale HKS Bypass Valve Engine and Power Adder 0
R For Sale V2 Vortech Supercharger Kit 2000-04 $4500 OBO Rochester NY Engine and Power Adder 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom