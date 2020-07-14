New with a 1995 Mustang GT 302 V8 that needs a lot of love.

My 302 is in pretty bad shape and it either needs to be completely rebuilt or replaced with a new engine. I have a bunch of aftermarket BBK parts and I am curious if it would worth selling some of the parts to help pay for a new engine. I have BBK headers, BBK throttle body, BBK cold air intake, BBK mass airflow sensor, Trickflow intake and manifold, and some other parts I'm sure I am forgetting. If somebody could send me in the right direction or give me some ideas of what my options might be that would be awesome. Thanks!