New Years Day working on the 83

Been awhile since I’ve been here.Missed shooting thewith you all.Been having some problems with my old 96 F150, and figured no one would be interested in that.The little 83 is running great, but decided to fix the shock and fender problems today.After beating the fender lip in, and new shocks, no more rattling, and tire rub.Been driving me crazy.Don’t waste your money on a fender roller like I did.Screwed with that piece of crap for about an hour.canned it and just used a short sledge.Worked out great.Then removed the Strang adjustable shocks, and replaced them with stock shocks.No more tire rub, and no more rattling rough riding crap.That was my New Year’s Day, and I couldn’t be happier.