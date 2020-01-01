New Years Day working on the 83

L

LAFF

Enough to make my old Nipples hard
Jul 2, 2019
273
231
51
71
Chillicothe, Missouri
Been awhile since I’ve been here.
Missed shooting the :poo: with you all.
Been having some problems with my old 96 F150, and figured no one would be interested in that.

The little 83 is running great, but decided to fix the shock and fender problems today.
After beating the fender lip in, and new shocks, no more rattling, and tire rub.
Been driving me crazy.

Don’t waste your money on a fender roller like I did.
Screwed with that piece of crap for about an hour.
:poo:canned it and just used a short sledge.
Worked out great.
Then removed the Strang adjustable shocks, and replaced them with stock shocks.
No more tire rub, and no more rattling rough riding crap.
That was my New Year’s Day, and I couldn’t be happier.
 
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief and Potomus Pete

  • Sponsors(?)


L

LAFF

Enough to make my old Nipples hard
Jul 2, 2019
273
231
51
71
Chillicothe, Missouri
95BlueStallion said:
Sounds like a good day. I pissed around with a faucet not made for a custom sink, and at the end of the day, didn’t finish the project. Glad someone else out there got to feel accomplished!
Click to expand...
I feel for you.
Plumbing can sometimes suck big time.
It is what I got done—-replacing wrong parts.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,400
9,785
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
LAFF said:
Been awhile since I’ve been here.
Missed shooting the :poo: with you all.
Been having some problems with my old 96 F150, and figured no one would be interested in that.

The little 83 is running great, but decided to fix the shock and fender problems today.
After beating the fender lip in, and new shocks, no more rattling, and tire rub.
Been driving me crazy.

Don’t waste your money on a fender roller like I did.
Screwed with that piece of crap for about an hour.
:poo:canned it and just used a short sledge.
Worked out great.
Then removed the Strang adjustable shocks, and replaced them with stock shocks.
No more tire rub, and no more rattling rough riding crap.
That was my New Year’s Day, and I couldn’t be happier.
Click to expand...

Comes in here, makes a thread, talks about how great it's running, and....

:worthlesb


:tard:
 
  • Haha
Reactions: General karthief
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
BANGERSTANGER76 Which Year Nd Make Throttle Cable Work For Fox Tb Swap???? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
T Speedometer stopped working after several years using SpeedCal SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
P all fox body parts will work with any year right? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
S I want to sell my predator and I was wondering what other years it will work on 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
SyberSaint What year engine will work??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
Similar threads
Which Year Nd Make Throttle Cable Work For Fox Tb Swap????
Speedometer stopped working after several years using SpeedCal
all fox body parts will work with any year right?
I want to sell my predator and I was wondering what other years it will work on
What year engine will work???
Top Bottom