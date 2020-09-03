Newb in Central FL

Well, I take possession of my electric blue , manual 2017 GT on Monday. Turns out the Grabber Blue GT I had a deposit on (from I Drive Auto in Houston......ALL over CarGurus) has some major issues the dealership didn't disclose and I had to move on. The one I bought off Carvana only has 4k on it, so I couldn't resist! Roush cat-back is in the mail. Prolly going with a Lund tune and that's it for a while. I promise NOT to ask about a CAI so I don't get flamed...holy God LOL! Look forward to getting to know some of you folks.



