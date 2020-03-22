Newbie from Europe

Hello all!
My name's Conor, I'm from Europe (residing in Germany at the moment)
I bought a SN95 Mustang just recently, now getting to grips with a rather unknown machine (my area of expertise is more Jaguar/LandRover/BMW)
This is it - a low mileage 1997 V6 - Will be my daily driver to replace my current BMW that I had used extensively for rallying.
