Newbie from LaGrangeville, NY

Hi Guys, new to this forum and been looking at some of the most beautiful Foxes. I bought an 84 GT 5.0 Hatchback in May 1986 with 19,000 miles, I was 30 years old. I had so much fun with that car back in the day, couldn't believe that H.O. 302 5.0 could run that fast with the ac on, I was hooked. So much so, that in August 1987 my wife and I purchased an 85 GT 5.0 Convertible. We still own both of them, convertible is garaged with 65,000 miles, my 84 had to endure outside storage. I'm looking forward to communicating with all of you, and thank you for allowing me to participate.
 

