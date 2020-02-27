Newbie from NC

M

MyStang85

New Member
Feb 26, 2020
1
0
0
53
Garner,NC
Hello all,
I'm a first time poster but I've followed the forum for a few months. I picked up a 1985 GT a few months ago that had been sitting for 13 years. I'm no mechanic, but after much research and preparation it started right up with only new ignition and solenoid switches. I look forward to gaining all the foxbody info I can.
Airborne!!
IMG_20191224_135227.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L Newbie sorta The Welcome Wagon 2
T Newbie The Welcome Wagon 2
M Another newbie. The Welcome Wagon 5
C Another newbie. , again. The Welcome Wagon 10
Z Newbie to Mustangs but not too cars SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
Similar threads
Newbie sorta
Newbie
Another newbie.
Another newbie. , again.
Newbie to Mustangs but not too cars
Top Bottom