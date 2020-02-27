Newbie from NC

Hello all,
I'm a first time poster but I've followed the forum for a few months. I picked up a 1985 GT a few months ago that had been sitting for 13 years. I'm no mechanic, but after much research and preparation it started right up with only new ignition and solenoid switches. I look forward to gaining all the foxbody info I can.
Airborne!!
I'm a first time poster but I've followed the forum for a few months. I picked up a 1985 GT a few months ago that had been sitting for 13 years. I'm no mechanic, but after much research and preparation it started right up with only new ignition and solenoid switches. I look forward to gaining all the foxbody info I can.
Airborne!!