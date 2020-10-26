Newbie here in North TX, restoring an 83 GT

Hi all. I am restoring an 83 GT that I recently got back I bought it new. The car is pretty unique it came with an SROD 4 speed, and it has the factory reverse hood scoop and it has the factory Ford formed air cleaner size hole in the hood. I allays thought the next year would have a ram air....but the whole scoop thing got phased out. About 20 years ago I pulled the 5.0 out and dropped a stoker 770HP 496CI 440 Mopar engine into it with a manual shift 727 3 speed auto. Boredom, having mopar and ford engines, and having the built 496 pn the stand contributed to the madness. Believe it or not the big Mopar dropped right in with no cutting or body mods. A mopar 4x4 truck oil pan, a Mopar light weight starter, and three basic small adapter plates one for each engine mount, and another for the trans. It looked like it was designed to slip right in. The hand built tri Y headers were the most difficult part those were tight. With the small factory brakes and the 4 lug wheels it just sat except for a few drives around town. Later someone offered me way too much money for the engine and trans combo so I sold it. Being totally factory with no butchering I thought I would put it back together near stock. I dropped an 83 5.0 and T-5 back into it. During the Mopar big block time I installed a Ford Motorsport 3.73 8.8 rear end in it. In its early days I installed a Motorsport 140 MPH spedo in it too. Now I am pretty much wanting to restore it with a beefed up 302 or 351. and also beef up the brakes.