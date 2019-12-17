Newbie Here

GotMojo
New Member
-
- Dec 16, 2019
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 63
Hello,
I'm starting to restore a 1967 Mustang. It's been with our family since 1977. It's spent 25 years in my dad's garage and 15 in mine. I'm starting with converting the brakes to a disk system. Looking for recommendations on a good kit.
Thanks
I'm starting to restore a 1967 Mustang. It's been with our family since 1977. It's spent 25 years in my dad's garage and 15 in mine. I'm starting with converting the brakes to a disk system. Looking for recommendations on a good kit.
Thanks