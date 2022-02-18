TWATTS
I have a 90's vintage Cobra Kit that I'm trying to finish - and stuck on the drivetrain. So stuck - I don't even know the correct questions to ask.... like I said - NEWBIE here.
The previous owner sourced and rebuilt a 68 (C8DE-6015A block) 302 and collected most of the of drive train parts. List below.
Bell Housing (E6ZR-6394-AA) - appears this is a 87-93 Mustang vintage part...
Flywheel/Clutch (FMS-M-6375-K302) 164 tooth 28 oz. etc.,.. with a "matching" starter.
T5 Transmission Purchased in 1990 from a salvage yard in Newton, NC from a Mustang - reported to have 29K miles?. (Service Tag E6ZR-7003-FB-REP ATI * 13-52-169- 76944 D1373) Main Case (13-52-065-908)
One of the corner bolt locations was cracked - So I had the case replaced by LP Gear in Taylorsville NC. Larry Polard indicated that the mileage was probably correct as the internals were close to new - and he replaced only the 5th gear synchronizer.
AT THIS POINT, MOST OF THE FOLKS ON THIS FORUM ALREADY SEE SOME PROBLEMS WITH MY LIST. That's why I'm asking for HELP.
After bolting on the flywheel and then attempting to bolt on the bell housing - it wouldn't clear the 164-tooth flywheel. So, considering the parts available, and understanding that some/all (hope not) are not going to work. What are the best combinations (with the least amount of additional parts required) to complete a setup using the T5 transmission?
1. The bell housing fits the 302 block and T5 trans. Will a 157 tooth, 28 oz. flywheel/clutch work with that bell housing and starter?
2. If - by some stroke-of-luck that's the answer to those problems. Do I need a different starter - to match the 157 tooth etc.,..?
3. What are the rest of the questions/concerns that I should have?
