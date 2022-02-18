I have a 90's vintage Cobra Kit that I'm trying to finish - and stuck on the drivetrain.So stuck - I don't even know the correct questions to ask.... like I said - NEWBIE here.The previous owner sourced and rebuilt a 68 (C8DE-6015A block) 302 and collected most of the of drive train parts. List below.Bell Housing (E6ZR-6394-AA) - appears this is a 87-93 Mustang vintage part...Flywheel/Clutch (FMS-M-6375-K302) 164 tooth 28 oz. etc.,.. with a "matching" starter.T5 Transmission Purchased in 1990 from a salvage yard in Newton, NC from a Mustang - reported to have 29K miles?. (Service Tag E6ZR-7003-FB-REP ATI * 13-52-169- 76944 D1373) Main Case (13-52-065-908)One of the corner bolt locations was cracked - So I had the case replaced by LP Gear in Taylorsville NC. Larry Polard indicated that the mileage was probably correct as the internals were close to new - and he replaced only the 5th gear synchronizer.After bolting on the flywheel and then attempting to bolt on the bell housing - it wouldn't clear the 164-tooth flywheel. So, considering the parts available, and understanding that some/all (hope not) are not going to work. What are the best combinations (with the least amount of additional parts required) to complete a setup using the T5 transmission?1. The bell housing fits the 302 block and T5 trans. Will a 157 tooth, 28 oz. flywheel/clutch work with that bell housing and starter?2. If - by some stroke-of-luck that's the answer to those problems. Do I need a different starter - to match the 157 tooth etc.,..?3. What are the rest of the questions/concerns that I should have?