Newbie in NC

Old school Ford guy from late 60's . Just picked up a 1994 Ford Mustang GT with blown engine. In process of bring it back . Replacing a lot of neglected parts now. Will be asking for a a lot of help and questions. Currently own 2017 Ford Taurus SHO, white, 2009 Ford Edge , blue, 2001 Ford Mustang GT, blue ,2000 Ford F-150,maroon, 1994 Ford Mustang GT, teal. I have own over 60 cars since i started buying them in the early 70's. From early 67 mustang fastback, 66 fairlane gt, 71 torino 351 cobra, 68 mercury comet ,70 mercury cougar, 70 mercury cyclone etc . A few 3000 gt turbo,eclipse turbo,nissan, infiniti; maxima, g 35 coupe,g37 coupe etc. I have visited the site from time to time for informations. Glad to finally join the community.