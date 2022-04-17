Newbie Needs Help: Overheating

KronFox90

Apr 17, 2022
Hi, I have a 90 GT, 5.0 with an AOD. Car has been running great lately until a few days ago when it kept overheating.

Within the last 500 miles I've installed a new 180° thermostat, new hoses, coolant temp sensor, aluminum Radiator and electric fans. I was having zero overheating issues until now.

What's strange is it will overheat and then randomly cool very quickly like nothing was wrong. Then again the temp will spike... then repeat. No rhyme or reason.

I also noticed that the heater doesn't blow hot when it's overheating, but when it begins to cool it blows hot.

Does this sound like a water pump issue or something else? Fyi I've confirmed WP rotation is correct and burped the system.
 

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Let it cool down overnite, jack up the front of the car as high as is comfortable, REMOVE the radiator cap and start it... Let it warm up ( water movement in the radiator) and see if you can bleed out the air... WATCH THE COOLANT LEVEL adn add to it when it needs it....
 
