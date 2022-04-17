Newbie Needs Help: Overheating

Hi, I have a 90 GT, 5.0 with an AOD. Car has been running great lately until a few days ago when it kept overheating.



Within the last 500 miles I've installed a new 180° thermostat, new hoses, coolant temp sensor, aluminum Radiator and electric fans. I was having zero overheating issues until now.



What's strange is it will overheat and then randomly cool very quickly like nothing was wrong. Then again the temp will spike... then repeat. No rhyme or reason.



I also noticed that the heater doesn't blow hot when it's overheating, but when it begins to cool it blows hot.



Does this sound like a water pump issue or something else? Fyi I've confirmed WP rotation is correct and burped the system.