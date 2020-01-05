Newbie to Mustangs but not too cars

Been tinkering with cars since the mid 90s and I've never run into anything like I've found on a new project mustang I've purchased. I can't understand why someone would put this on the car. It's a poorly added green colored ground wire that goes from the negative battery post... under the car to a strange round 2 post jumper thats screwed to the floor. And out of that round jumper theres a short ground to the side of the transmission tail shaft it looks like. What is the purpose of this? Is it a bandaid of some sort because the car runs and drives great