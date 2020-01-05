Newbie to Mustangs but not too cars

Z

Zaner

New Member
Jan 5, 2020
2
0
1
38
Oklahoma
Been tinkering with cars since the mid 90s and I've never run into anything like I've found on a new project mustang I've purchased. I can't understand why someone would put this on the car. It's a poorly added green colored ground wire that goes from the negative battery post... under the car to a strange round 2 post jumper thats screwed to the floor. And out of that round jumper theres a short ground to the side of the transmission tail shaft it looks like. What is the purpose of this? Is it a bandaid of some sort because the car runs and drives great
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C New to Mustangs-bought a 2002 Mustanf GT for my son The Welcome Wagon 1
J Fox My Mustang 1993 Limited Edition LX 5.0L FE (Canary Yellow) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
L Newbie to the Mustang World but excited! The Welcome Wagon 1
B Newbie here - finally bought my first Mustang!! The Welcome Wagon 1
D Newbie to forum (and Mustangs!) The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
New to Mustangs-bought a 2002 Mustanf GT for my son
Fox My Mustang 1993 Limited Edition LX 5.0L FE (Canary Yellow)
Newbie to the Mustang World but excited!
Newbie here - finally bought my first Mustang!!
Newbie to forum (and Mustangs!)
Top Bottom