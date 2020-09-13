newbie to stangnet but not mustangs

Hi yall
after a 6 years break im back with a mustang, my 5th one in a 28 year span
03 40th anniversary gt convertible
hope to learn more about my favorite vehicle and share some also as my latest purchase was treated badly by its previuos owner in that every thing he did to it was installed wrong or carelessly and needs redone again
