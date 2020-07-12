Newbie to the site saying HI

Hello all! I’m here to learn, keep up on current goodies and help what I can.



I HAD a 92 Coupe that I loved...however, babies are expensive and deserve more than me pouring a paramedics salary into my car than my family.

I had a Lazer Red 92 Coupe converted to a 5-speed, 3:55 gears, Keith Craft 331 Short Block w all the Trick Flow goodies and Stage 2 cam, 70 mm TB, 60 lb injectors, headers, cold air intake and 300 lph pump in the tank. I had planned to supercharge her but babies took over.