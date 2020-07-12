Newbie to the site saying HI

9

92LazerRedCoupe

New Member
Jul 11, 2020
5
0
1
48
Georgia
Hello all! I’m here to learn, keep up on current goodies and help what I can.

I HAD a 92 Coupe that I loved...however, babies are expensive and deserve more than me pouring a paramedics salary into my car than my family.
I had a Lazer Red 92 Coupe converted to a 5-speed, 3:55 gears, Keith Craft 331 Short Block w all the Trick Flow goodies and Stage 2 cam, 70 mm TB, 60 lb injectors, headers, cold air intake and 300 lph pump in the tank. I had planned to supercharge her but babies took over.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
E Another Newbie To This Site The Welcome Wagon 4
9 newbie to this site 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
W Newbie looking to identify or confirm a 93 Cobra Engine? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
C Newbie The Welcome Wagon 2
L Newbie Here The Welcome Wagon 4
555shotgun Newbie from GA The Welcome Wagon 3
nc94stang Newbie in NC The Welcome Wagon 2
Greyfur Newbie from Europe The Welcome Wagon 7
C Newby in VA The Welcome Wagon 3
8 Newbie The Welcome Wagon 6
G 95 Mustang gt MSPNP2. Newbie Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
D Another Newbie here! The Welcome Wagon 8
M Newbie from NC The Welcome Wagon 4
L Newbie sorta The Welcome Wagon 2
T Newbie The Welcome Wagon 2
M Another newbie. The Welcome Wagon 5
C Another newbie. , again. The Welcome Wagon 10
Z Newbie to Mustangs but not too cars SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
G Newbie Here The Welcome Wagon 1
Z Newbie question, Backup lights on 65. Does 12v for lights go thru neutral switch? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
mustang70 MS3 Newbie Digital Self-tuning Forum 33
J Newbie Here in Keene, New Hampshire The Welcome Wagon 3
G Newby here The Welcome Wagon 1
9 Newbie The Welcome Wagon 1
L Newbie The Welcome Wagon 1
C Newbie with a 95 Cobra track car... oil issue 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
M newbie from Gaspésie The Welcome Wagon 1
N Newbie from Windsor Ontario Canada The Welcome Wagon 1
V Brand Newbie here The Welcome Wagon 2
G Newbie to StangNet The Welcome Wagon 1
M Newbie question, 1983 halo seats What is it Worth?!?!? 0
T Newbie 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C New to Mustangs-bought a 2002 Mustanf GT for my son The Welcome Wagon 1
4 Newbie to the forum (3/22/19) The Welcome Wagon 1
B UPDATED. Newbie dual bowl master cyl 66 stang conversion question (drum/drum non-power) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
GaryM Another Newbie The Welcome Wagon 1
T Another newbie The Welcome Wagon 2
G Interior and Upholstery Newbie in Palm Springs, FL with 1998 GT and leather seat issues. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
9 Need Help on what I need - New to the game 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
D Another newbie to Stangnet in Corona, CA - '88 The Welcome Wagon 7
R Newbie needs suspension help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M Newbie The Welcome Wagon 1
C Newbie from NC The Welcome Wagon 0
S Fox (Newbie) on3 Turbo Kit 91 Fox body 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
S Absolute Newbie from Fort Collins The Welcome Wagon 0
B Newbie Stang owner... drift hopeful 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J Fox My Mustang 1993 Limited Edition LX 5.0L FE (Canary Yellow) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
P NEWBIE WITH 2010 ROUSH 540RH The Welcome Wagon 2
A Newbie 2013 V6 Convertible wanting brake & suspension advice The Welcome Wagon 1
L Newbie to the Mustang World but excited! The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom