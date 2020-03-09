Newbie

Checking in from Texas! Coming over to get some help with wiring in my car. Hopefully there are some accurate diagrams floating around here!

Its a 1989 GT 5.0 5sp

Or at least it was. In the process of 351w swap (398ci) building the engine in my kitchen, a t56 magnum, mini tubbed, 8pt cage, full UPR front suspension with strange 10 ways, 2" drop spindles, aerospace brakes. Viking coilovers in the rear, UPR double adjustable upper and lower control arms.

just your average street car!
 

