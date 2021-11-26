Newby, but oldie

Hello Guys,

I am new to the Stang forum but excited to be hear among other motorheads. I have a 1989 LX 5.0, 5 speed. I inherited from my Uncle Steve who lived in Ohio at the time. He was a great guy and raced, worked on cars and spent time in the garage. Great memories! So, this stang apparently has been built by a shop up in Dayton, Ohio(I am in Florida) and has plenty of power (for me anyway). I have spent time working on the stang and noticed some issues that many of you may have already experienced. 1.) Overheating (to the point it wont start) I replaced the radiator with a three core and put dual fans on. Seems to have corrected the problem. 2.) Charging system. I lost count of the number of batteries I have purchased for the stang. No, I haven't replaced the alternator. Reason, there seems to be a draw on the battery I can't locate. 3.) Most recently I have had fuel issues and now on third fuel pump. Today I changed fuel filter and have good pressure at schrader valve. Cranks, but won't start. It will fire when spraying start fluid in the intake. And yes I put the air filter system back together prior to cranking. Pulled one plug to ensure it was firing and had a nice blue spark. Anyway, sorry to jump in as a problem child, but that's my Stang story and I will stick to it. I look forward to the group and hopefully I can even help some others, with my own stories and mistakes!

Cobrahead