SN95 Next project car - 1995 Cobra

SnakeEyes95

Aug 27, 2004
Starting to work on a build plan for another 1995 Cobra. This one has LOW miles (52k) that was the Sears Point (Sonoma) pacecar for some events. It currently has a 302 that is bored over, Vortech supercharged, a host of Maximum Motorports suspension parts, etc. The plan is to replace the motor with either a 5.0L Coyote or a 5.2L Voodoo, replace the T-5 with a T-56 Magnum, replace all the brakes with 13-14", replace the FuelSafe Fuel Cell (cheaper to go to a Glenn's vs. replacing the bladder), and lastly paint. Fingers crossed. Will be a longer build time due to kitchen remodel and home projects that come first, but hoping to start the father/son/daughter project this summer.
photo 4.JPG


photo 5.JPG
 
