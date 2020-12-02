Engine Nippon-Denso 6P148A A/C Compressor Rebuild

I plan on rebuilding a factory NipponDenso 6P148A Compressor. This thread will show details of that progress. It will be completed in stages, so I recommend clicking the watch button at the top right to get future updates as this won't be done all at once.

Initial thread will be a bit all over the place as I perform various tasks in rebuilding the compressor. Just bear with me.

My compressor seems ok at first glance. The Clutch bearing is failing, so that will also be replaced. I will detail out the clutch replacement, part numbers, and the AC compressor rebuild with part numbers for that as well.

This thread will be locked for the moment while I build it. Once I've added pics and enough data, I will open it up for discussion. For now, I just want to get my formatting
 
AC clutch Removal and replacement

See this thread

www.stangnet.com

A/C clutch replacement

A few weeks ago I was sitting idle when I noticed that the A/C stopped blowing cold and after some very quick investigation I found out that the rubber on the A/C clutch face had ripped. I looked around for a replacement clutch and I kept seeing made in China replacements for around $100 or...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com


A/C clutch part numbers

Hub Disk:
E43Z-19D786-A (Motorcraft YB-289-A)

A/C pulley:
E2ZH-19D784-A (Motorcraft YB-316A) This part comes with a new bearing installed

Clutch Coil:
E8DH-19D798-A (Motorcraft YB-358-A)

Clutch pulley bearing:
Nachi 40BGS11DS
 
Service PDF.

Good information in here regarding procedure for tearing down and misc information, oil capacity, specialized tools



Specialized tools "required:" These may be able to be substituted. OTC or Rotunda

Housing Clamp - T81P-19623-LH
Shaft key remover - T81P-19623-NH
Valve plate remover - T81P-19623-PH
Shaft Seal Remover - T81P-19623-OH
Shaft Seal Seat installer - T81P-19623-C
Compressor shaft key remover - T81P-19623-NH
 

Attachments

  • ac.pdf
    271.8 KB · Views: 12
Teardown commences. A 6MM Allen wrench is used for the top manifolds and front housing bolts. The front bolts use one-time use copper crush washers behind the heads, so make sure these are removed

manifolds removed
3537C994-FAA6-479A-99CD-DB060CB33743.jpeg


These feature 4 o-rings which will be removed and replaced by the rebuild kit.

DE9E269A-BB76-4734-BAB5-3179A6DCF57E.jpeg


on one manifold is a pressure relief port. If you want to replace it, it’s Motorcraft YF-50


725121EE-2F62-4910-84E3-0A6462A583D6.jpeg
 
Before you remove the front cover, the shaft key needs to be removed. You can try to be creative or just get your hands on the OTC T81P-19623-NH tool

BB4AA07F-9F43-4687-A467-13A7D3BA2A2A.jpeg


I could t get it out without damaging it, so I ordered the tool. Stay tuned
 
Top Bottom