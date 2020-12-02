I plan on rebuilding a factory NipponDenso 6P148A Compressor. This thread will show details of that progress. It will be completed in stages, so I recommend clicking the watch button at the top right to get future updates as this won't be done all at once.



Initial thread will be a bit all over the place as I perform various tasks in rebuilding the compressor. Just bear with me.



My compressor seems ok at first glance. The Clutch bearing is failing, so that will also be replaced. I will detail out the clutch replacement, part numbers, and the AC compressor rebuild with part numbers for that as well.



This thread will be locked for the moment while I build it. Once I've added pics and enough data, I will open it up for discussion. For now, I just want to get my formatting



this is more of a reseal than a rebuild. I’ve been unable to locate misc hard parts for inside the compressor, so if you find your piston is bad or the bores are all corroded, not much you can do other than find a new compressor. This how-to is more on fixing leaks and cleaning up/lubricating the internals and will feature a body seal kit and a shaft seal kit.