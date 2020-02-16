Nitrous Spark Plug help

Hello guys! I am pretty new to nitrous and need some input. Recently bought a 5.0 that Is running 150 shot of nitrous. Cars been running great, its just time to change the plugs. Car is a 306 built motor, aluminum heads, cam, etc. What plugs do you guys recommend? Talking to the previous owner, he said he couldn't remember what plugs were in it, and said it was gapped at .28. I feel that gap might be a little off? Car does run great though. Any information will help!