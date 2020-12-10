No AC/Heat, reverse lights, speedo, or odometer after intake install.

2 days ago I decided to go ahead and tackle my leaky intake manifold. Install was smooth, no hiccups. No more coolant leak, yes! But now I’m left with no reverse lights, no speed, odometer just shows dashes (- - - - -) <just like that, and no heat or air (only defrost). Everything on the car worked before, and I don’t understand how a manifold install would have any connection to these issues. We plugged every sensor back up we took off. Anybody have any clue what might have happen? Do all these accessories run off the same thing?