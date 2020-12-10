No AC/Heat, reverse lights, speedo, or odometer after intake install.

0

032vstang

New Member
Jun 1, 2020
4
0
1
21
US
2 days ago I decided to go ahead and tackle my leaky intake manifold. Install was smooth, no hiccups. No more coolant leak, yes! But now I’m left with no reverse lights, no speed, odometer just shows dashes (- - - - -) <just like that, and no heat or air (only defrost). Everything on the car worked before, and I don’t understand how a manifold install would have any connection to these issues. We plugged every sensor back up we took off. Anybody have any clue what might have happen? Do all these accessories run off the same thing?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
2008 V6 Mustang Won’t Cold Start
Replies
0
Views
94
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
nraffy13
N
N
High Hanging Rpm Issues(2004 Gt)
Replies
15
Views
11K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
BGberg31
B
93silverlx50
Need Help, Car Wont Start, I've Gone Through Both Checklists
Replies
54
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
J
Please Help With 77 Dodge Aspen With A9l, T5, 5.0l Swap. Starts Then Dies
Replies
21
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
a91what
a91what
No.11
Taurus Fan And Fal 33054 Install On A Fox
Replies
8
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
MFE92
MFE92
Top Bottom