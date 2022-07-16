No airflow from front vents

Hi all. I have. 93 LX 5.0 that does not blow air through the front vents. I’ve checked the vacuum lines under the hood to see if there are any cracks \ broken lines and all is good. I’m able to get air flow from the defrost and floor, just not front vents.



Any ideas on where the problem might be?



It’s worth noting that the A/C was taken out of the car before I bought it, so I have no A/C at the moment. Will be adding it back at some point.



Thanks in advance for the help!