No Brake Fluid to Driver Side Front Caliper

So I finally decided to clean up my brake line setup as I got tired of how hodge-podge it looked even though it worked just fine. I have manual disc/drum setup. I ditched the factory block and manual proportioning valve and picked up a new distribution block w/proportion valve assembly from NPD.Pretty much a bolt in with some minor line bending needed as this was originally designed for Power Disc/Drum setup, not manual disc/drum which is what I'm running. So I got everything replumbed and hooked up, start the bleeding process and when I get to drivers side caliper to start bleeding, I have 0 fluid coming out. Thought it might be the caliper so i disconnected the brake line and had my daughter push the pedal, nothing, no fluid coming out. Thinking maybe the brake line was plugged up I disconnected it from the distribution block and depressed the pedal again, nothing, no fluid at all coming out of the port in the block for the left front brakes. All my others were fine. Any ideas? Could I have a bad distribution block?