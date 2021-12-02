No cats (dealership f*cked me )

So I bought this mustang from a dealership. It’s s550 model 10spd. Came with manufacture warranty & everything. So it’s a big dealer ship so I didn’t bother checking anything. A year l8ter I installed a x pipe & while doing it my mechanic pointed out there’s no catsRight photo : driver side / left photo : passenger sideI was reading about the o2 sensors did this existing own use them ? Im new to all this moddingI haven emission testing were I live and I gotta pass by Jan 8 2022 . Idek what to do dealer won’t install them . A tuner won’t get it off . I’m in nc rdu area , any tips would being amazing guys I’m so ****