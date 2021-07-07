Fox No CEL

So I recently pulled the upper and lower intake off my 89 Mustang GT. 62K original miles, 5.0 5 speed. It was leaking oil out of the back China wall so I fixed that. While I had everything apart, I cleaned everything - IAC, EGR, TB, fuel rail, rebuilt the injectors, ETC. After reinstalling everything, I have a high rpm misfire but it’s not a mis, it’s like the engine completely dies. Before I did all this, I replaced the plugs, wires, cap, and rotor with motor craft parts. Except the wires, but those are ford racing. I also took the TFI off and replaced the thermal compound with new, arctic silver compound. I was trying to read the codes to see if there was any issue, and I have no check engine light. Yes it’s an 89 so it’s a mass air car, I’ve seen the CEL on before, with the key set to the On position, but now it doesn’t even turn off. Could the bulb have burnt out or am I missing something? Thanks!
 

