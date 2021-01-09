No compression #2 runs fine

B

basshead469

New Member
Jan 1, 2021
2
0
1
32
columbia, sc
Hey yall. First post first mustang. Its completely stock. I decided since just bought the car. 160k 00 gt 5 speed. I wanted to do a compression test for giggles. And found one side perfect. The passenger side not so much. Had #2 read 0 and the rest are within limits ..just, 105-110 on either side of #2 but 160-175 on all the way on driver side. I unscrewed it tried it 3 more times and nothing. Its not smoking, running rough, it pulls good and when i pull the coil wire off #2 while running, it starts running rough. So its got compression. Any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
03 2 valve Bank 2 fuel trim maxed out. Bank 1 running perfect. Help!!
Replies
2
Views
467
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Nightfire
Nightfire
Foxslider
Engine Low compression on back 2 cylinders...
Replies
9
Views
860
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Foxslider
Foxslider
B
2000 Mustang GT 4.6L Code P0302 (misfire on cylinder 2) CAN'T SOLVE!!!!!!!
Replies
5
Views
838
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
C
Bringing an old 289 back to life
Replies
7
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
ChrisHall4777
C
T
MSpnp2 base tune review please
Replies
5
Views
588
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom