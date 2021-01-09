No compression #2 runs fine

Hey yall. First post first mustang. Its completely stock. I decided since just bought the car. 160k 00 gt 5 speed. I wanted to do a compression test for giggles. And found one side perfect. The passenger side not so much. Had #2 read 0 and the rest are within limits ..just, 105-110 on either side of #2 but 160-175 on all the way on driver side. I unscrewed it tried it 3 more times and nothing. Its not smoking, running rough, it pulls good and when i pull the coil wire off #2 while running, it starts running rough. So its got compression. Any ideas?